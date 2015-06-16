PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Kier Group Plc
* Wins new construction contracts worth £247m
* Kier has been awarded three new contracts under procure 21+ framework
* Preferred bidder for a £160m contract to design and build a new critical treatment hospital for hampshire hospitals nhs foundation trust
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.