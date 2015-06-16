June 16 Kier Group Plc

* Wins new construction contracts worth £247m

* Kier has been awarded three new contracts under procure 21+ framework

* Preferred bidder for a £160m contract to design and build a new critical treatment hospital for hampshire hospitals nhs foundation trust

Contracts include preferred bidder for £160m contract to design and build treatment hospital for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust