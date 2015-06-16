June 16 Neovacs SA :

* Initiates clinical program in Dermatomyositis (DM)

* Extends its IFNalpha-Kinoid program to include dermatomyositis beyond lupus to include adult and pediatric DM

* Plans to conduct a multicentric phase I/IIA trial of IFNalpha-Kinoid in adult DM in 15 patients which is anticipated to launch in early 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)