BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 18.9 million yuan to 25.2 million yuan
June 16 Neovacs SA :
* Initiates clinical program in Dermatomyositis (DM)
* Extends its IFNalpha-Kinoid program to include dermatomyositis beyond lupus to include adult and pediatric DM
* Plans to conduct a multicentric phase I/IIA trial of IFNalpha-Kinoid in adult DM in 15 patients which is anticipated to launch in early 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 18.9 million yuan to 25.2 million yuan
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 20.1 million yuan to 25.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (22.3 million yuan)