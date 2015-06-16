June 16 APR Energy Plc

* Announces that it expects its full-year 2015 results to be significantly below market expectations.

* Anticipated impact on results is being driven largely by delayed negotiations and long lead times associated with projects

* Is in compliance with its banking facility and expects to meet its financial covenants when next tested at end of current calendar quarter.

* Believes, however, that there is a realistic possibility that anticipated delay in revenue may result in an inability of co to meet financial covenant calculations