June 16 Alstria Office Reit AG :
* Alstria Office Reit announces public exchange offer for
all shares of DO Deutsche Office
* Expected cost savings of approx. 2.5 million euros p.a.
from efficiency gains and additionally up to 15 million euros
p.a. from financing benefits
* Cost synergies and financing benefits are expected to lead
to accretion of Alstria's FFO per share by more than 20 pct,
which is expected to increase from 62 eurocent to c. 75 eurocent
per share
* Has secured a bridge loan of up to 1.1 billion euros
($1.24 billion) to address potential change of control
provisions under current loans of Deutsche Office
* Integration is expected to be completed within 24 months
after closing of transaction
Source text - bit.ly/1cXNICk
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)