June 16 Kardan NV :
* Kardan's debenture holders approve debt settlement
* Debt settlement in headline entails postponing payments of
principal of 2015 and 2016 by 24 months, against an additional
interest of 1.875 percent p.a. for each series
* Dividend distribution is prohibited until 75 percent of
outstanding par value as of Dece. 31, 2014 has been repaid
* 10 percent of company's issued and paid up shares (fully
diluted) shall to be allocated to debenture holders as well as a
cash compensation of 750,000 euros ($845,175.00)
($1 = 0.8874 euros)
