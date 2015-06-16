June 16 Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* To buyback shares, between June 18 and Sept. 30, at the price of 4 lira ($1.46) per share

* Authorizes chairman and CEO to buyback up to 269.1 million shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7395 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)