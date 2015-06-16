June 16 Formpipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives an order regarding an Enterprise Compliance Platform to a US customer, for managing their quality and product documentation

* Says total order value amounts to 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($147,001.18) over three years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1632 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)