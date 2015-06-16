June 16 Orange SA :

* Orange Digital Ventures invests 3 million euros ($3.4 million) in Actility

* Orange is investing in Actility alongside several other companies, including Ginko Ventures, the European investment fund of Foxconn, the telcos Koninklijke KPN NV and Swisscom AG, BPI, Electranova and Truffle

* In total, the consortium is investing 22.5 million euros in Actility

