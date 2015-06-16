PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Ferrexpo Plc
* Exchange offer and consent solicitation for its US$285,669,000 7.875 per cent outstanding guaranteed notes due 2016
* Ferrexpo Finance Plc received instructions with respect to 84.53 pct of aggregate principal amount of existing notes outstanding
* This is above requisite 75 pct majority required to complete exchange offer as set out in exchange offer and consent solicitation memorandum dated 28 May 2015
* Exchange offer will remain open for an additional 10 business days until 11:59 p.m. (New York time) on 30 June 2015
* Settlement of exchange offer is currently expected to occur in early July 2015
* If exchange offer is completed successfully, us$285,669,000 of existing notes due in April 2016 will be exchanged for cash of approximately us$99,985,000 and for approximately us$185,684,000 of new notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.