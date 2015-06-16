June 16 Ferrexpo Plc

* Exchange offer and consent solicitation for its US$285,669,000 7.875 per cent outstanding guaranteed notes due 2016

* Ferrexpo Finance Plc received instructions with respect to 84.53 pct of aggregate principal amount of existing notes outstanding

* This is above requisite 75 pct majority required to complete exchange offer as set out in exchange offer and consent solicitation memorandum dated 28 May 2015

* Exchange offer will remain open for an additional 10 business days until 11:59 p.m. (New York time) on 30 June 2015

* Settlement of exchange offer is currently expected to occur in early July 2015

* If exchange offer is completed successfully, us$285,669,000 of existing notes due in April 2016 will be exchanged for cash of approximately us$99,985,000 and for approximately us$185,684,000 of new notes