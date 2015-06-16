UPDATE 1-Citigroup aims to double South Korea wealth assets by 2020
* Has close to 3 mln consumer banking clients in South Korea (Adds details on Citi wealth business in Asia, executive comments)
June 16 KST Beteiligungs AG :
* Resolves on share buyback
* Total of 594,000 own shares to be repurchased in the period from June 16, 2015 to June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has close to 3 mln consumer banking clients in South Korea (Adds details on Citi wealth business in Asia, executive comments)
March 27 Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Ltd :