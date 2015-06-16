June 16 Twintec AG :

* FY 2014 result after tax was adjusted at -1.6 million euros, up by 7.2 million euros over the previous year

* FY 2014 revenue 29.3 million euros ($33 million)after 20.9 million euros last year

* FY 2014 EBITDA turned clearly into positive and amounted to 1.9 million euros after -2.5 million euros in the previous year