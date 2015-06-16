BRIEF-Bigtincan Holdings closes IPO oversubscribed, raising A$12 mln
* Announce its 100% fully underwritten initial public offer (IPO) has closed oversubscribed, raising a$12 million
June 16 Mediaholding OJSC :
* Approves sale of 49 pct stake in Akkord LLC Source text - bit.ly/1GL0r9J
