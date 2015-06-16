June 16 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
* TAI selects LHTEC's CTS800 to power Turkish light utility
helicopter
* Light Helicopter Turbine Engine Company (LHTEC), is a
50-50 partnership between Honeywell International Inc and
Rolls-Royce
* Light helicopter turbine engine company ,has been selected
by Turkish Aerospace Industries to provide propulsion engines
for Turkish light utility helicopter (TLUH) programme.
* TAI will develop an indigenous 5-ton, twin-engine utility
helicopter, which will initially be certified by EASA, and then
converted with mission equipment for Turkish military use
* TAI and LHTEC officials today signed a memorandum of
understanding at paris air show and will now progress toward
further discussions around a contract for CTS800 engines for
aircraft
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1CbjiDw)
Further company coverage: [HON.N RR.L]