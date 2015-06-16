June 16 Eurazeo SA :

* Eurazeo, Amundi and La Maison launch IM Square

* IM Square is an investment and development platform for asset management industry

* Amundi, Eurazeo and La Maison have agreed to commit 40 million euros ($45 million) to finance IM Square

* Platform aims to invest a minimum of 250 million euros within next 2 to 4 years

Source text: bit.ly/1JVBBTx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)