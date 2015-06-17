BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics seeks trading halt
Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to results from company's phase 1b breast cancer trial
June 17 Sygnis AG :
* Signs non-exclusive distribution agreement with Scandinavian Biotop Oy for Finland
Distribution agreement covers Sygnis' complete portfolio for DNA sample processing for next generation sequencing (NGS) and single cell analysis applications

Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer