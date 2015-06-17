UPDATE 2-Burberry licenses beauty business to Coty in new drive to expand
* Shares up 1 pct (Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
June 17 JD Sports Fashion
* Says group has made a strong start in first 19 weeks of new financial year
* Says remain pleased with growing level of sales in Europe although the weak euro will impact our margins in our JD stores outside UK
* Says board remains confident that current earnings expectations for group for year ended 31 January 2016 should be met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.