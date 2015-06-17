Blackrock among those seeking to block Novo Banco-Lone Star deal
April 3 Blackrock and other asset management institutions are seeking an injunction this week to block the sale of Portugal's Novo Banco to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star.
June 17 Atlas Mara Ltd
* Sells stake in Brainworks and repurchases 665,195 ordinary shares
* Sold its 10.1% stake in Brainworks Capital Management, Zimbabwe-focused private equity and advisory firm, for $8.72 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 3 The average rent being asked by landlords for office leases hit a record high in Manhattan in the first quarter as historically low unemployment fueled the jobs market and leasing activity was above average, brokerage Colliers International said on Monday.