BRIEF-Orion Real Estate says revenue for six months to Dec 31 at 47.7 mln rand
* Group revenue increased from r42.8 million in december 2015 to r47.7 million in december 2016
June 17 SAV-Rahoitus Oyj :
* Says applied for removal from trading of its shares from First North Finland
* Shares of SAV-Rahoitus will be traded for last time on Thursday Dec. 17 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1QDcqe6
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group revenue increased from r42.8 million in december 2015 to r47.7 million in december 2016
* OGM renews earlier decision to complete issuance of Tier 1 capital boosting sukuk upto 3 billion riyals over three years