June 17 Scanfil Oyj :

* Receives necessary approvals from competition authorities for acquisition of PartnerTech AB

* Says offer is accepted to extent that Scanfil becomes owner of more than 90 percent of total number of shares in PartnerTech

* Says acceptance period allows shareholders of PartnerTech to accept offer until June 23, 2015 at 5:00 p.m.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)