Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 17 Scanfil Oyj :
* Receives necessary approvals from competition authorities for acquisition of PartnerTech AB
* Says offer is accepted to extent that Scanfil becomes owner of more than 90 percent of total number of shares in PartnerTech
* Says acceptance period allows shareholders of PartnerTech to accept offer until June 23, 2015 at 5:00 p.m.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order