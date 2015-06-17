June 17 Basware Oyj :

* Says has signed an agreement with a business process outsourcing (BPO) provider for delivery of accounts payable automation and inbound e-invoicing with scanning services

* Says value of agreement exceeds 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million) over five years

