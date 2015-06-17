Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 17 Affecto Plc
* Affecto's net sales will be below last year
* New guidance: year 2015 net sales are estimated to be below last year's level
* Operating profit is estimated to grow in 2015
* Previous guidance was net sales and operating profit to grow in 2015, but there is uncertainty especially related to net sales development
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order