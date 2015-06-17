June 17 Affecto Plc

* Affecto's net sales will be below last year

* New guidance: year 2015 net sales are estimated to be below last year's level

* Operating profit is estimated to grow in 2015

* Previous guidance was net sales and operating profit to grow in 2015, but there is uncertainty especially related to net sales development

