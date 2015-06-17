June 17 Bank Petrocommerce:

* Otkritie FC Bank completes merger with Bank Petrocommerce

* On the basis of Bank Petrocommerce Otkritie FC Bank to create network of branches with key focus on providing services for LUKOIL group

* President of Bank Petrocommerce will be part of management board of Otkritie FC Bank Source text: bit.ly/1R8vcVr

