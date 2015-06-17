June 17 WPP Plc

* WPP increase its stake in TAM analysis software company, TechEdge in Denmark

* TechEdge unaudited net sales for year ended 31 December 2014 were approximately us$ 13.6 million, with gross assets at same date of approximately us$ 6.3 million