Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 17 Byte Computer SA :
* Signs a contract for 1.2 million euros ($1.35 million) including VAT with Information Society SA for computerisation project of registry offices
* Says the project is to be completed in ten months
Source text: bit.ly/1IkC9hu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order