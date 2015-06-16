BRIEF-Brinno announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.405 per share to shareholders for 2016
June 16 Custom Solutions SA :
* H1 revenue at 9.7 million euros ($10.9 million) versus 9.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 consolidated net income of 554,000 euros, up 1 pct
* Sees growth of results continuing in 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1ffbDPt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology Co Ltd :