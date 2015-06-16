BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds residential project in Mumbai
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
June 16 Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA):
* Approves subordinated loan agreement with Bank Zenit Source text - bit.ly/1MZN4Bl
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform