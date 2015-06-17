BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to results from company's phase 1b breast cancer trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 Ablynx NV :
* Ablynx announces presentations on its potential treatment for acquired TTP, Caplacizumab, at the 2015 annual meeting of the ISTH
* Presentation is of additional data from the post-hoc analysis of the worldwide Phase II TITAN study with its wholly-owned anti-von Willebrand Factor (vWF) Nanobody Caplacizumab
* Primary endpoint of a reduction in time to platelet normalization was achieved
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to results from company's phase 1b breast cancer trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: