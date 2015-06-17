June 17 Nordax Bank

* Price in IPO set at SEK 45 per share - trading on Nasdaq Stockholm begins June 17

* Price range in offering was SEK 38-45 per share

* Price means market capitalization of SEK 5.0 bln (612 million)

* Offering was 57.5 mln shares, excluding overallotment option, or 51.8 pct of total number of shares

* Total value of offering was SEK 2.59 bln ($1 = 8.1725 Swedish crowns)