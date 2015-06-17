BRIEF-Orion Real Estate says revenue for six months to Dec 31 at 47.7 mln rand
* Group revenue increased from r42.8 million in december 2015 to r47.7 million in december 2016
June 17 Nordax Bank
* Price in IPO set at SEK 45 per share - trading on Nasdaq Stockholm begins June 17
* Price range in offering was SEK 38-45 per share
* Price means market capitalization of SEK 5.0 bln (612 million)
* Offering was 57.5 mln shares, excluding overallotment option, or 51.8 pct of total number of shares
* Total value of offering was SEK 2.59 bln Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1725 Swedish crowns)
* OGM renews earlier decision to complete issuance of Tier 1 capital boosting sukuk upto 3 billion riyals over three years