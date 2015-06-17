June 17 Wereldhave NV

* Secures US private placement funding of 211 million euros ($237 million) with an average maturity of 12.3 years at all in cost of 2.4 pct

* Reached agreement with US and UK institutional investors to issue US private placement notes for a total amount of 211 million euros equivalent

* Transaction is expected to close in July

* Says notes are denominated in US dollars (30 million), Canadian dollars (20 million CAD ($16.27 million)), euros (120 million) and British pounds (35 million GBP ($54.74 million)) with an average weighted maturity of 12.3 years

* Notes have been swapped into euros at fixed interest rates, until maturity

