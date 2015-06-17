Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 17 Atos SE :
* Siemens AG awards Atos contract to provide a platform built on SAP HANA and based on the bullion server for a range of data services
* Atos and Siemens signed a six-year, multi-million euro contract to provide a platform running in cloud and built on SAP HANA platform for data services
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order