BRIEF-Orion Real Estate says revenue for six months to Dec 31 at 47.7 mln rand
* Group revenue increased from r42.8 million in december 2015 to r47.7 million in december 2016
June 17 NSI NV :
* Says it intends to reduce its 50.2 percent stake in Belgian REIT Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV ("IOW")
* Says has reached an agreement with Belfius Insurance, a reference player in Belgian insurance market, which has committed to become a reference shareholder of io
* Says intends to sell a stake of between 25 pct and 35 pct of IOW shares
* Says pricing is fixed at 19.50 euros ($21.94) per share
* Says Belfius Insurance has committed to acquire 1.2 million shares (approx. 7.4 pct of IOW)
* Says IOW shares will be offered to Belgian and international institutional investors through an accelerated private placement, at a fixed offer price of 19.50 euros per share
* OGM renews earlier decision to complete issuance of Tier 1 capital boosting sukuk upto 3 billion riyals over three years