BRIEF-Orion Real Estate says revenue for six months to Dec 31 at 47.7 mln rand
* Group revenue increased from r42.8 million in december 2015 to r47.7 million in december 2016
June 17 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Geveran Trading Co. Ltd has on June 16, 2015 purchased 5,836,235 shares in Norwegian Property at 9.53 Norwegian crowns per share
* Says following this, Geveran Trading Co. Ltd now owns 261,239,304 shares, representing about 47.6 pct of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group revenue increased from r42.8 million in december 2015 to r47.7 million in december 2016
* OGM renews earlier decision to complete issuance of Tier 1 capital boosting sukuk upto 3 billion riyals over three years