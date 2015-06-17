June 17 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Geveran Trading Co. Ltd has on June 16, 2015 purchased 5,836,235 shares in Norwegian Property at 9.53 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says following this, Geveran Trading Co. Ltd now owns 261,239,304 shares, representing about 47.6 pct of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property Source text for Eikon:

