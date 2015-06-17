UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 17 Bollore SA and PSA Peugeot Citroen :
* PSA Peugeot Citroen and Bollore Group sign a strategic partnership agreement in areas of the electric car and car sharing
* Bollore electric vehicle to be manufactured on PSA Peugeot Citroen site in Rennes
Further company coverage: and (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.