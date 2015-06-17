BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to results from company's phase 1b breast cancer trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 Sanofi SA says:
* European Commission grants marketing authorization for Gardasil 9, HPV vaccine
* Gardasil will be commercialized in Western European countries by Sanofi Pasteur MSD (a joint venture between MSD and Sanofi Pasteur), in the United States and Canada by Merck, and elsewhere by MSD. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leila Abboud)
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: