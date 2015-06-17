BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to results from company's phase 1b breast cancer trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 Sectra Ab
* Says its solution for storing, viewing and sharing digital pathology images has received ce mark for primary diagnostic use
* Says in the US, digital pathology for primary diagnostics is still pending FDA approval. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to results from company's phase 1b breast cancer trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: