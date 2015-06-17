June 17 Powerland AG :

* Majority shareholder of Powerland AG decides to acquire further shares

* Guo GmbH & Co. KG, which is controlled by CEO of Powerland AG - has decided today to acquire further shares in Powerland AG in coming months

* Guo GmbH & Co. KG has currently no intention to make a public offer to acquire shares in Powerland AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)