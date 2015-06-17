BRIEF-Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group says change of accounting policy
April 4Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group Corporation :
June 17 Sponda Oyj :
* To build new commercial premises for XXL Sports & Outdoor
* Says project's total investment is estimated at about 4.7 million euros ($5.29 million), inclusive of demolition costs
* Project will kick off with demolition of an existing building on site in summer 2015
* Construction is scheduled to begin in autumn 2015, with building due for completion in late spring 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 4Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group Corporation :
April 4Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group Corporation :