June 17 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) :

* Has fined Asia Resource Minerals Plc (ARM), formerly Bumi Plc, £4,651,200

* ARM agreed to settle at an early stage in investigation

* Fined Asia Resource Minerals for having inadequate systems and controls, breaching various rules applicable to listed companies

* Found that ARMS breached listing principle 2, listing rules 8 and 11, disclosure and transparency rule 4 between 28 June 2011 and 19 July 2013