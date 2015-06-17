BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to results from company's phase 1b breast cancer trial
June 17 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Announces updated results of ongoing phase 1/2 study with Betalutin in relapsed CD37+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients
* Says updated data confirm favourable safety profile of Betalutin and its promising efficacy
* New data highlight that clinical responses observed are sustained, with 5 out of 7 patients still in response, and duration of response ranging from 6 to 21+ months
* Other key finding is that Betalutin is well tolerated, with a predictable and manageable safety profile
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer