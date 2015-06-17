June 17 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Statement re FCA investigation settlement

* Company has accepted FCA's findings

* Company reviewed and enhanced its policies and procedures in context of return to trading of its shares which took place on 22 July 2013

* FCA imposed penalty of 4.65 million stg, within provision made in co's financial statements and forecasts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ARMS.L BRAU.JK]