June 17 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV :

* Consortium of BAM PPP and PGGM preferred provider for development and renovation of seven Irish courthouses

* The public private partnership (PPP) has a value of about 135 million euros ($152 million) and is expected to start in November 2015, and be completed in November 2017

* Of courthouses concerned, three will be renovated (Cork, Mullingar and Waterford) and four will be new developments (Drogheda, Letterkenny, Limerick and Wexford)

Source text: bit.ly/1IOG34Z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)