BRIEF-Oncosil Medical says co has been granted UK Central Ethics Approval
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 Mediclinic International Ltd
* Has entered into discussions which may have a material impact on its share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 3 The leader of a group of U.S. House Republican conservatives said on Monday he expects to see text of a revamped bill to repeal and replace Obamacare within 24 hours.