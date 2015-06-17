Blackrock among those seeking to block Novo Banco-Lone Star deal
April 3 Blackrock and other asset management institutions are seeking an injunction this week to block the sale of Portugal's Novo Banco to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star.
June 17 Koninklijke DSM NV :
* Medday and DSM announce a partnership to produce pharmaceutical grade D-Biotin to treat progressive multiple sclerosis
* Partnership covers manufacturing and exclusive supply by DSM for Medday's lead product MD1003 which is currently being investigated in a series of phase iii clinical trials
* The partnership will also cover the full support from DSM for regulatory filings in Europe and USA as well as an investment in a dedicated production facility at a DSM manufacturing site in Europe for the industrial scale production of pharmaceutical grade D-Biotin Source text: bit.ly/1SnyK8Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
