June 17 Koninklijke DSM NV :

* Medday and DSM announce a partnership to produce pharmaceutical grade D-Biotin to treat progressive multiple sclerosis

* Partnership covers manufacturing and exclusive supply by DSM for Medday's lead product MD1003 which is currently being investigated in a series of phase iii clinical trials

* The partnership will also cover the full support from DSM for regulatory filings in Europe and USA as well as an investment in a dedicated production facility at a DSM manufacturing site in Europe for the industrial scale production of pharmaceutical grade D-Biotin Source text: bit.ly/1SnyK8Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)