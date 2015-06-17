June 17 Nordicom A/S :

* Says Chairman of the company's Board, Allan Andersen, is to step down during EGM

* Still sees 2015 EBVAT at about DKK 10 million - 20 million Danish crowns ($1.51 million - $3.02 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6225 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)