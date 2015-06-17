June 17 Eurofins Scientific SE :

* Eurofins signs agreement to develop bio-access/labazur clinical laboratories together with its founder and the medical biologists leading its laboratories

* Investment by Eurofins of about 150 million euros ($169.02 million) plus about 75 million euros of assumed debt

* Transaction is expected to close within a few months, subject to fulfillment of specific conditions precedent