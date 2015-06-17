BRIEF-Peabody emerges from Chapter 11 protection
* Peabody emerges from Chapter 11 protection, to list on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol nyse: BTU
June 17 Solar Fabrik fuer Produktion und Vertrieb von Solartechnischen Produkten AG :
* Discontinues operation on June 30, 2015
* Settles an agreement with works council about another transfer company to take over up to 75 employees of Freiburg operation
* Remaining approximately 15 employees will support board to continue insolvency proceedings in self administration
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Peabody emerges from Chapter 11 protection, to list on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol nyse: BTU
* Scheduled opening of insolvency proceedings for the companies of the Kontec Group