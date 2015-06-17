June 17 Solar Fabrik fuer Produktion und Vertrieb von Solartechnischen Produkten AG :

* Discontinues operation on June 30, 2015

* Settles an agreement with works council about another transfer company to take over up to 75 employees of Freiburg operation

* Remaining approximately 15 employees will support board to continue insolvency proceedings in self administration

