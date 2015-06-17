June 17 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Extends the subscription period of its initial public offering

* Trading in shares on main list of Helsinki Stock Exchange is expected to commence on June 30, 2015

* Subscription period is extended to end at latest on June 24, 2015 at 16:30 (EET), unless discontinued in accordance with terms and conditions of initial public offering

