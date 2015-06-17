UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 17 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Extends the subscription period of its initial public offering
* Trading in shares on main list of Helsinki Stock Exchange is expected to commence on June 30, 2015
* Subscription period is extended to end at latest on June 24, 2015 at 16:30 (EET), unless discontinued in accordance with terms and conditions of initial public offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.