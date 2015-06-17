June 17 Byte Computer SA :

* Says its joint venture with Intrasoft International SA signed a project for modernization of residence permits issuing in Greece with Information Society SA, amounting to 1.3 million euros ($1.46 million) plus VAT

* Says project to be completed in 14 months Source text: bit.ly/1J4kctf

