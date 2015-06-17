PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 17 Smith & Nephew Plc
* Receives $99 million patent infringement payment from Arthrex
* Has received payment in connection with recent affirmation by U.S. Court of appeals for federal circuit of a $95 million patent infringement judgment against Arthrex, inc
* Smith & Nephew expects to recognize more than half of this amount in its Q2 trading report
* Although Arthrex continues to challenge some rulings in case through appellate courts, Arthrex paid $99 million in satisfaction of judgment
* Case was first filed in 2004. This latest appeal by arthrex was from a 2013 u.s. District court ruling. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.