PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 17 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Charles Stanley Securities ("CSS"), investment banking division of Charles Stanley Group
* Anticipated that acquisition will result in a significant increase in overall size of company`s portfolio of corporate clients
* Consideration for acquisition will comprise a payment on completion of up to £1.5 million in cash and deferred consideration
* Completion is expected to occur within approximately four weeks of exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CAY.L PMR.L]
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.